Oviya Starrer 90 ML Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers To Download Within Hours Of Its Release

90 ML Leaked Online

In an unacceptable and shocking development, 90 ML has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for download. The leaked version is reportedly of high quality. The leak is a heartless act and might ruffle a few feathers.

Will The Box Office Collections Be Affected?

As the film has been shot against a decent budget it needs to have a fair run at the box office in order to emerge as a hit. Given the bold content, 90 ML might be the top choice of ‘Gen Y' over the weekend and this might help it post decent numbers. However, as the full movie has been leaked, the collections are likely to be affected. Needless to say, this is a sad situation indeed.

The Background

Tamilrockers, a constant source of trouble for the Tamil film industry, is known for leaking new films within hours of their release. Petta, Dev and Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 are just a few of the major releases that suffered because of the notorious group. Tamilrockers has also leaked non-Tamil movies like F2, NTR Kathanayakudu and KGF and proved that it is a bigger nuisance than expected.

To Conclude...

Piracy is a grave problem and it cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. The general feeling is that those in authority need to take sterner measures to control piracy and punish those who encourage it. Enough said!