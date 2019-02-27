English
    90 ML Gets More Number Of 5 AM Shows; Bookings For The Oviya Movie Has Commenced!

    90 ML will be one among the big releases of this week and the Oviya starrer, is set to hit the big screens on March 01, 2019. The movi has garnered the attention of the audiences and the buzz surrounding the film is indeed large.

    The Oviya starrer is gearing up for a grand release and the release day plans do suggest the same. Much like the big movies of the recent times, 90 ML too will be getting early morning shows on the day of its release.

    According to the reports, the first show of 90 ML will commence at 5 AM. Most recently, Oviya took to her Twitter account to inform that more number of 5 AM shows have been added for 90 ML as the demand for these shows have increased.

    The online booking for 90 ML has commenced in many of the centres. The film will be making a simultanoeous release in other South Indian states as well.

    90 ML has been directed by Anita Udeep and along with Oviya, the movie also features actors like Masoom Shankar, Sreegopika Neelnath, Monisha Ram, Bommu Lakshmi etc., in important roles. STR is the music director of the movie and he will also be seen doing a guest role in the movie.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 11:02 [IST]
