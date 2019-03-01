90 ML Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About Oviya’s Film

In 2017, Oviya became the talk when she took part in Bigg Boss Tamil and won hearts owing to her outspoken nature. She also grabbed plenty of attention owing to her affair with Aarav. In fact, such was the craze surrounding the actress that 'Oviya Army' became one of the hottest trends on social media. At present, Oviya is in the limelight because of her upcoming movie 90 ML which will hit screens today (March 1, 2019).

The movie, touted to be an adult-comedy, features Oviya in the role of a bold young woman and has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans as it has plenty of raunchy/naughty scenes. The music of 90 ML has been composed by Simbu and this is one of the big highlights of the film.

The first shows of 90 ML are set to begin. Here is the 90 ML Twitter review.