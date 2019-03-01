90 ML Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About Oviya’s Film
In 2017, Oviya became the talk when she took part in Bigg Boss Tamil and won hearts owing to her outspoken nature. She also grabbed plenty of attention owing to her affair with Aarav. In fact, such was the craze surrounding the actress that 'Oviya Army' became one of the hottest trends on social media. At present, Oviya is in the limelight because of her upcoming movie 90 ML which will hit screens today (March 1, 2019).
The movie, touted to be an adult-comedy, features Oviya in the role of a bold young woman and has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans as it has plenty of raunchy/naughty scenes. The music of 90 ML has been composed by Simbu and this is one of the big highlights of the film.
The first shows of 90 ML are set to begin. Here is the 90 ML Twitter review.
Saravanan M @Saravanan2189
#90ML Kind of #LipstuckunderBurkha movie. Ladies too have a separate world!! Should respect that. So far good. First half done. @OviyaaSweetz
Rajasekar @sekartweets
#90ml - The trailer and sneak peek are quite misleading. The film has handled a relevant topic but my doubt is feminism all about women stands equal to men by consuming alcohol, weed and smoking cigarettes?
Deepu @DEEPU_S_GIRI
#90ml Interval Block : That's one hellllllll of a twist 😅😅 Totally stunned! Crowd Roars high for the Interval Block💥1st half going super fun with girl 's gang simply sizzling @OviyaaSweetz @anitaudeep @UdeepB
Saravanan M @Saravanan2189
#90ML Done watching. Though it's a 18+ movie, it has good message in it. Could have reduced the liplocks. @OviyaaSweetz justified her wait to big screen after big boss by choosing such a script👍 Thalaivan #STR as usual kalakkal cameo..