English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    90 ML Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About Oviya’s Film

    By
    |

    In 2017, Oviya became the talk when she took part in Bigg Boss Tamil and won hearts owing to her outspoken nature. She also grabbed plenty of attention owing to her affair with Aarav. In fact, such was the craze surrounding the actress that 'Oviya Army' became one of the hottest trends on social media. At present, Oviya is in the limelight because of her upcoming movie 90 ML which will hit screens today (March 1, 2019).

    90 ML

    The movie, touted to be an adult-comedy, features Oviya in the role of a bold young woman and has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans as it has plenty of raunchy/naughty scenes. The music of 90 ML has been composed by Simbu and this is one of the big highlights of the film.

    The first shows of 90 ML are set to begin. Here is the 90 ML Twitter review.

    Read more about: 90 ml oviya
    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 4:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue