    A Woman Rebukes Ajith Kumar For Breaking The Queue; Controversial Video Inside

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Ajith Kumar is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and most sought-after stars in the Tamil film industry today. 'Thala', as fans like to call him, is held in high regard as he is a self-made star in the truest sense. During his enviable career, he has starred in quite a few big film and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. Now, he is in the limelight for a rather unexpected reason.

    In a video, which is going viral, a woman is seen rebuking the Vivegam actor for not standing in a queue while voting during the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections. Needless to say, this clip has ruffled a few feathers while giving Ajith's detractors a reason to troll him.

    The social media can be a cruel place indeed!

    On the work front, Ajith was last seen in the Pongal release Viswasam which emerged as a runaway hit and created several box office records. The film, directed by Siva, featured Nayanthara as the female lead.

    At present, he is gearing up for the release of Nerkonda Paarvai. The film, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, has been directed by H Vinoth and touches upon the Pollachi sexual assault case. Nerkonda Paarvai. Has Shraddha Srinath and Vidya Balan as the female leads.

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 14:04 [IST]
