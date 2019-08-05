A1 Box Office Verdict: Santhanam Gives Yet Another Profitable Venture!

Budget

A1 has reportedly been made with a budget of around Rs 10 crore. According to the report, the publicity works did cost around Rs 1 crore. In total, the budget of the film is expected to be approximately Rs 11.5 crore.

The Pre-release Business

According to the report, the satellite rights of the film have been bagged by Sun TV for an amount of Rs 4.5 crore. The film is said to have fetched Rs 1.2 crore in the form of Hindi Dubbing rights. The Karnataka and Overseas theatrical rights of the film have been sold for Rs 18 lakh and Rs 70 lakh respectively.

The Theatre Collections

Reportedly, A1 that released in around 350 screens in Tamil Nadu made a gross collection of Rs 6.5 crore from the first 3 days. The film is expected to have made a share of around Rs 6.5 crore from its run so far.

Box Office Verdict

In total, A1 is said to have done a business of around Rs 13.18 crore which suggests that the Santhanam starrer has already emerged as a profitable venture. Meanwhile, the film is still doing a decent business in Tamil Nadu and should be collecting more in the days to come.