A1 Box Office Verdict: Santhanam Gives Yet Another Profitable Venture!
Santhanam is an actor who has made a successful transition to a lead hero and the success of A1, the most recent release of the actor, strengthens his position has a bankable actor. A1 had come in to theatres without much hype and hoopla but the movie received good word of mouth upon the initial shows. Ever since then, A1 didn't have to look back and the film completely satisfied the entertainment needs of audiences. A1 has now successfully entered the second week of run and a popular YouTube channel has come up with a detailed box office collection report of the movie. Read to know further details about this.
Budget
A1 has reportedly been made with a budget of around Rs 10 crore. According to the report, the publicity works did cost around Rs 1 crore. In total, the budget of the film is expected to be approximately Rs 11.5 crore.
The Pre-release Business
According to the report, the satellite rights of the film have been bagged by Sun TV for an amount of Rs 4.5 crore. The film is said to have fetched Rs 1.2 crore in the form of Hindi Dubbing rights. The Karnataka and Overseas theatrical rights of the film have been sold for Rs 18 lakh and Rs 70 lakh respectively.
The Theatre Collections
Reportedly, A1 that released in around 350 screens in Tamil Nadu made a gross collection of Rs 6.5 crore from the first 3 days. The film is expected to have made a share of around Rs 6.5 crore from its run so far.
Box Office Verdict
In total, A1 is said to have done a business of around Rs 13.18 crore which suggests that the Santhanam starrer has already emerged as a profitable venture. Meanwhile, the film is still doing a decent business in Tamil Nadu and should be collecting more in the days to come.