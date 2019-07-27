English
    A1 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers; Will The Movie Cross The Hurdle?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Kollywood is going through a lull phase and the month so far has been without any major surprises at the ticket window. A1, has made it to the theatres amidst all these and the entertainer, featuring Santhanam as the main lead is expected to turn the fortunes for Tamil film industry. A1 too had gone through ups and downs before its final release on July 26, 2019 and the best part is that, the film has satisfied the audiences. While the expectations on the film's box office performance have found new heights, an update has come out, which has come as an unpleasant one for Kollywood. Read the article to get further details regarding this.

    A1 Is Off To A Fine Start

    A1 has surprised the first day audiences and the movie has exceeded the expectations that were rallying on it. The initial day's opinions suggest that Santhanam will be scoring another major it through A1.

    Encounters An Issue

    Nevertheless, one issue that A1 has encountered has made the road ahead a slightly difficult one for the movie. Like many of the Tamil movies that have released this year, A1 too has fallen in to the clutches of piracy.

    Full Movie Leaked In Tamilrockers

    Reportedly, the film is available for download in the website Tamilrockers. What is even more disheartening is that A1 full movie has been leaked and that too upon the completion of the film's first day in theatres.

    Will It Overcome The Hurdle?

    The reports say that A1 can scale heights at box office. Good attempts like A1, which would satisfy the entertainment needs of the audiences, deserves a theatrical watch. Let us hope that like many of the recent hits in Kollywood, A1 too will cross this major hurdle of piracy by doing a fabulous business in theatres.

    Read more about: a1 santhanam
    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
