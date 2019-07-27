A1 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers; Will The Movie Cross The Hurdle?

A1 Is Off To A Fine Start

A1 has surprised the first day audiences and the movie has exceeded the expectations that were rallying on it. The initial day's opinions suggest that Santhanam will be scoring another major it with A1.

Hit By Piracy

Nevertheless, one issue that A1 has encountered has made the road ahead a slightly difficult one for the movie. Like many of the Tamil movies that have released this year, A1 too has fallen in to the clutches of piracy.

Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers

Reportedly, the film is available for download on the website Tamilrockers. What is even more disheartening is that A1 full movie has been leaked and that too on the completion of the film's first day in theatres.

Will It Overcome The Hurdle?

The reports say that A1 can scale heights at box office. Good attempts like A1, which would satisfy the entertainment needs of the audiences, deserve a theatrical watch. Let us hope that like many of the recent hits in Kollywood, A1 too will cross this major hurdle of piracy by doing a fabulous business in theatres.