English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Aadai Box Office Collections (5 Days): Amala Paul's Movie Makes An Impact!

    By
    |

    There's no denying that 2018 was a good year for actress Amala Paul. The young lady received some good news when Ratsasan opened to a good response at the box office and exceeded expectations. The film, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Vishnu Vishal, received rave reviews with most fans calling it one of the best movies of the year. At present, Amala is in the limelight due to Aadai, which hit screens Friday (July 19, 2019). The film, featuring her in a bold avatar, is doing decent business at the box office.

    5-Day Collections

    According to latest trade estimates, Aadai has managed to collect Rs 35 lakh at the Chennai box office in four days, which is a decent figure considering that it is an 'A' rated movie. It did reasonably well on Monday too and raked in a decent number. Its five-day gross is likely to be around Rs 45 lakh.

    Not A Smooth Release

    Aadai did not have a smooth release due to a variety of reasons. Its morning shows were cancelled due to financial issues and difficulties in getting the KDM. The general feeling is that the collections would have been higher had these issues not cropped up.

    The WOM Is Mixed

    Most critics opined that Aadai is an interesting attempt at storytelling that does not live up to its full potential. However, almost everyone has praised Amala's performance and described it as the heart and soul of Aadai. All in all, the WOM is mixed, which might have prevented it from reaching its full potential at the box office.

    The Road Ahead...

    Aadai is likely to slow down in the coming days as it is meant for a limited audience. However, as the film features a bold concept, it might still manage to pull in decent numbers. Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade, slated to release on July 26, 2019, too is likely to negatively impact Aadai, especially in the Telugu states.

    So, how did you find Aadai? Tell us in the space below.

    More

    AADAI News

    Read more about: aadai box office collections
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue