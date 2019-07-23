Aadai Box Office Collections (5 Days): Amala Paul's Movie Makes An Impact!

5-Day Collections

According to latest trade estimates, Aadai has managed to collect Rs 35 lakh at the Chennai box office in four days, which is a decent figure considering that it is an 'A' rated movie. It did reasonably well on Monday too and raked in a decent number. Its five-day gross is likely to be around Rs 45 lakh.

Not A Smooth Release

Aadai did not have a smooth release due to a variety of reasons. Its morning shows were cancelled due to financial issues and difficulties in getting the KDM. The general feeling is that the collections would have been higher had these issues not cropped up.

The WOM Is Mixed

Most critics opined that Aadai is an interesting attempt at storytelling that does not live up to its full potential. However, almost everyone has praised Amala's performance and described it as the heart and soul of Aadai. All in all, the WOM is mixed, which might have prevented it from reaching its full potential at the box office.

The Road Ahead...

Aadai is likely to slow down in the coming days as it is meant for a limited audience. However, as the film features a bold concept, it might still manage to pull in decent numbers. Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade, slated to release on July 26, 2019, too is likely to negatively impact Aadai, especially in the Telugu states.

