Aadai Controversy: Police Case Filed Against Amala Paul For This Reason

Amala Paul, one of the boldest and most talented actresses in Kollywood, is currently going through a terrific phase on the work front. Last year, she grabbed plenty of attention when Ratsasan opened to a good response at the box office and exceeded expectations. The film, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Vishnu Vishal, clicked with fans due to its riveting screenplay, which helped it rake in the moolah. At present, she is in the limelight due to her upcoming film Aadai, which features her in a bold new avatar.

Aadai was supposed to hit screens today (July 19, 2019) but could not as the distributors failed to get the KDM. Moreover, some financial issues cropped up at the last minute. Now, here is some more bad news for Amala.

According to reports, politician Priya Rajeshwari has filed a police complaint against Amala for promoting 'wrong culture' and urged the cops to take strict action against the Malayali lady. The Aadai teaser features plenty of nudity, which has upset Priya Rajeshwari big time.

This is a shocking development and might ruffle a few feathers.

Aadai, directed by Rathna Kumar, is a thriller that features a bold storyline. A while ago, Amala had revealed that she was on the verge of bidding adieu to movies when Aadai happened.

"I was telling my manager that I wanted to quit the industry because the synopsis I was receiving from filmmakers all felt like a lie. Yes, they were heroine-centric... but the concepts were simple," (sic) she had said.

So, what is your take on the Aadai controversy? Comments, please!