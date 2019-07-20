English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Aadai Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Free Download; Amala Fans Are Upset

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Aadai, one of the most controversial movies of the year, hit screens yesterday (July 19, 2019) amidst a reasonable amount of fanfare. The film, featuring Amala Paul in the lead role, was originally supposed to have morning shows but this did not happen due to some 'financial difficulties'. However, it ultimately hit screens from 6 PM onwards, receiving rave reviews from most movie buffs.

    Now, Aadai has fallen prey to piracy.

    In an unfortunate development, Aadai has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leak is a heartless act and might affect the film's box office performance, which is unacceptable.

    Meanwhile, Aadai has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

    Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan

    #Aadai is inventive and unabashedly original. A terrific allegory on what really defines freedom and depicts it through the perspective of a fearless, lawless and brazen-faced @Amala_ams as Kamini, a character that'll be remembered for a long time. Well done, @MrRathna

    Ramesh Bala @rameshlaus

    Aadai [4/5]: Kudos to @Amala_ams for doing a role which no other mainstream actress would have done in Indian Cinema..Her role starts as someone with over confidence, later turns into vulnerable.. She has surrendered to her character A perf that deserves National Award.

    Gokul @iam_Gokul

    Congratulations @MrRathna for easily pulling of #Aadai. Super happy for you.. Thank you @Amala_ams for making this audacious films. Congrats to @ramyavjVijay Karthik and @gopalbalaji Annan!! Dei @amudhanpriyan unakkum thaan!!

    LITTY SIMON @LITTYSIMON

    =#Aadai is nt d regular female-centric muvis rather it's a take on women's freedom and choices. #AmalaPaul stuns as Kamini, by far her best. director, sound, cinematography need special mention. lykd how d songs wr synced into especially d devotional one. hard-hitting film dis one

    7STAR Cine Media Team @cinemaismylove

    LadySuperstar #AmalaPaul Madam's Socio #Feminist Film #Aadai Gaining Positive Reviews & Movie Successfully Released After Facing Too Much Of Problems.

    More

    AADAI News

    Read more about: aadai amala paul
    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 17:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue