Aadai Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Free Download; Amala Fans Are Upset
Aadai, one of the most controversial movies of the year, hit screens yesterday (July 19, 2019) amidst a reasonable amount of fanfare. The film, featuring Amala Paul in the lead role, was originally supposed to have morning shows but this did not happen due to some 'financial difficulties'. However, it ultimately hit screens from 6 PM onwards, receiving rave reviews from most movie buffs.
Now, Aadai has fallen prey to piracy.
In an unfortunate development, Aadai has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leak is a heartless act and might affect the film's box office performance, which is unacceptable.
Meanwhile, Aadai has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.
Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan
#Aadai is inventive and unabashedly original. A terrific allegory on what really defines freedom and depicts it through the perspective of a fearless, lawless and brazen-faced @Amala_ams as Kamini, a character that'll be remembered for a long time. Well done, @MrRathna
Ramesh Bala @rameshlaus
Aadai [4/5]: Kudos to @Amala_ams for doing a role which no other mainstream actress would have done in Indian Cinema..Her role starts as someone with over confidence, later turns into vulnerable.. She has surrendered to her character A perf that deserves National Award.
Gokul @iam_Gokul
Congratulations @MrRathna for easily pulling of #Aadai. Super happy for you.. Thank you @Amala_ams for making this audacious films. Congrats to @ramyavjVijay Karthik and @gopalbalaji Annan!! Dei @amudhanpriyan unakkum thaan!!
LITTY SIMON @LITTYSIMON
=#Aadai is nt d regular female-centric muvis rather it's a take on women's freedom and choices. #AmalaPaul stuns as Kamini, by far her best. director, sound, cinematography need special mention. lykd how d songs wr synced into especially d devotional one. hard-hitting film dis one
7STAR Cine Media Team @cinemaismylove
LadySuperstar #AmalaPaul Madam's Socio #Feminist Film #Aadai Gaining Positive Reviews & Movie Successfully Released After Facing Too Much Of Problems.