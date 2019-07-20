Aadai Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Free Download; Amala Fans Are Upset

Aadai, one of the most controversial movies of the year, hit screens yesterday (July 19, 2019) amidst a reasonable amount of fanfare. The film, featuring Amala Paul in the lead role, was originally supposed to have morning shows but this did not happen due to some 'financial difficulties'. However, it ultimately hit screens from 6 PM onwards, receiving rave reviews from most movie buffs.

Now, Aadai has fallen prey to piracy.

In an unfortunate development, Aadai has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leak is a heartless act and might affect the film's box office performance, which is unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Aadai has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.