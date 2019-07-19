Aadai Release: Amala Paul Waives Off Salary For The Film!

Aadai, which is one among the major releases of this day has encountered some issues. The audiences who were in the theatres to watch the initial shows of the film were shocked to know that most of the shows have been cancelled due to KDM issues. Reports have been coming in that Aadai shows might begin by evening.

Meanwhile, some of the latest reports that have come out suggest that Amala Paul has taken a brave step forward to facilitate the release of the film. Reportedly, Amala Paul has waived off her salary to ensure the smooth release of the movie. Reports also suggest that she was present in person for the settlement negotiations that happened a few hours ago. Popular trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, tweeted revealing this information. Take a look at the tweet here...

#AmalaPaul waives her salary for the release of #Aadai! @Amala_ams not only give up a big sum but was also present at the ‘Panchayat’ (settlement negotiations), which may enable the film to release from evening shows all over. pic.twitter.com/IwT59IpDez — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 19, 2019

This indeed is a kind gesture by Amala Paul that needs to be appreciated. Not many artists would have come forward to take up this risk. This rightly shows the confidence as well as the expectation that she has bestowed on this much-awaited movie of Tamil cinema. The audiences too are eagerly looking forward to this film, which looks like a really promising one.

In Aadai, Amala Paul essays a character named Kamini. The movie has been directed by Rathnakumar. The Amala Paul starrer also has a Telugu version, titled 'Aame'. Let us hope that all the issues will be sorted out soon and Aadai shows will commence as soon as possible.