    Aadai Twitter Review: Here Is What Movie Buffs Feel About The Amala Paul Starrer

    By
    |

    Last year, actress Amala Paul became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Ratsasan opened tto a good response at the box office and received amazing reviews from all quarters. The film, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Vishnu Vishal, clicked with fans owing to its riveting narrative, which helped it exceed expectations. With Ratsasan in the past, Amala is back in the limelight because of her latest movie Aadai, slated to release today (July 19, 2019)

    Aadai

    Aadai, directed by Rathna Kumar, has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans as it features Amala in a bold new avatar. Recently, the Vettai girl had revealed that she was on the verge of quitting the film industry when Aadai happened.

    "I was telling my manager that I wanted to quit the industry because the synopsis I was receiving from filmmakers all felt like a lie. Yes, they were heroine-centric... but the concepts were simple,"(sic) shehad said.

    The first shows of Aadai are set to begin. Here is the Twitter review.

