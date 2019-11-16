Action Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers!

Action Hit By Piracy

Piracy continues to pose a major threat for the Tamil film industry as most of the new flicks are getting affected. Movies like Bigil and Kaithi were also hit by piracy. Action, the Vishal movie is no different, as it has also fallen prey to piracy.

Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

According to reports, Action full movie has been leaked online for free download by the website Tamilrockers. What is even more shocking is that this has happened on the very first day of the film's release in theatres.

First Day Reports For Action

Action has received mixed responses from audiences. However, there is a unanimous opinion about the action sequences of the movie, which offer some big treat for audiences. It seems like the film, which has been released in Tamil and Telugu will serve particularly well to action movie lovers.

Will Action's Collections Be Affected?

As the film has been made with a big budget, it is quite necessary for the film to enjoy a long run in theatres. Such visual extravaganzas should be witnessed from the big screen and victory of such films would pave way for more biggies. Let us hope that Action would bravely overcome this threat posed by piracy and would emerge victorious at the box office.