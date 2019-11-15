Action Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Vishal Starrer!

Action is one among the two big releases of the day and with this high-octane movie, Vishal and director Sundar C are reuniting after Aambala, the family entertainer which released in 2015. Importantly, Action is touted to be their biggest film to date.

As the name suggests, the Vishal starrer is expected to be high on action elements. The film has been shot at exotic locations and the trailer of the movie suggested that the movie will have a solid storyline to back the visual extravaganza that is on store.

Reportedly, Vishal will be seen playing the role of an army officer in Action. Tamannaah appears as an intelligent officer. Popular Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi is making her grand debut in Tamil cinema with Action. The star-studded movie also features Akansha Puri, Kabir Duhan Singh, Yogi Babu, Chaya Singh and a host of other actors in important roles.

The songs from the film have already gained attention and Hip Hop Tamizha has handled the department. Dudley is the cinematographer of the movie.

Action has made a big release and the Vishal starrer has been dubbed into Telugu as well. Social media is sure to be filled with reviews and opinions regarding the film. Stay tuned to this space to know what the audiences have to say about Action.