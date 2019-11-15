    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Action Twitter Review: Vishal-Sundar C Movie Opens To Mixed Opinions!

      Action is one among the two big releases of the day and with this high-octane movie, Vishal and director Sundar C are reuniting after Aambala, the family entertainer which released in 2015. Importantly, Action is touted to be their biggest film to date.

      As the name suggests, the Vishal starrer is expected to be high on action elements. The film has been shot at exotic locations and the trailer of the movie suggested that the movie will have a solid storyline to back the visual extravaganza that is on store.

      Reportedly, Vishal will be seen playing the role of an army officer in Action. Tamannaah appears as an intelligent officer. Popular Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi is making her grand debut in Tamil cinema with Action. The star-studded movie also features Akansha Puri, Kabir Duhan Singh, Yogi Babu, Chaya Singh and a host of other actors in important roles.

      The songs from the film have already gained attention and Hip Hop Tamizha has handled the department. Dudley is the cinematographer of the movie.

      Action has made a big release and the Vishal starrer has been dubbed into Telugu as well. Social media is sure to be filled with reviews and opinions regarding the film.

      Salem Theatre Association @SalemCinemaz ·

      Salem Theatre Association @SalemCinemaz ·

      #Action - Poison! Sundar C came out of his comfort zone & tried somethg, but didnt click. Plus-Vishal's fight, locations, glamour. Logicless script, weak screenplay & worst BGM spoils everything. Interval block action seq is gud. Okayish 1st hlf followed by a Horrible 2nd hlf.

      AKV @akv_10

      AKV @akv_10

      Fantastic #Action Film. Thou he did some compromise for commercial aspects, some loopholes, this is a film you would never expect this from Sundar C. Certain scenes were brilliant. HHT bgm is good songs are real speedbreakers. Overall a good film. A different attempt from SundrC

      S Abishek Raaja @cinemapayyan

      S Abishek Raaja @cinemapayyan

      Nice streak of ideas but falls a little short on treatment.

      Really liked the extensive action sequences through which the story was told.

      Little more budget and lot more style would have made it special.

      Yogesh Vishwanath @YogeshVishwana6

      Yogesh Vishwanath @YogeshVishwana6

      #Action review - A decent action movie with some thrilling chases

      @VishalKOfficial

      was awesome throughout the movie Sundar c 's direction has grown and mature background score by

      @hiphoptamizha

      bro congrats to the team for such an action top level stunts.

