      Action Vs Sangathamizhan Box Office Collections: Which Film Is Leading The Race?

      After the Diwali releases, which are still collecting decent numbers at the box office, it was in the second week of November that Kollywood witnessed the arrival of the next set of biggies. Action and Sangathamizhan, the two prominent flicks, which were scheduled to hit theatres in November, released in the past weekend. While Action came out on November 15, 2019, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer came out a day later as it had faced some release issues. However, the reports that are doing the rounds reveal that both these movies hade a neck-head race at the box office.

      Action's Day 1 Collections

      Reportedly, Action had a decent start in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, the Vishal starrer went on to collect around Rs 34 lakh on its first day at the Chennai box office.

      Sangathamizhan's First Day Collections

      Sangathamizhan too had a similar start at the box office with the film registering decent collections on Saturday at the Tamil Nadu box office. As far as Chennai collections are concerned, the Vijay Sethupathi movie collected around Rs 32 lakh on its first day.

      First Weekend Collections

      Action collected around Rs 24 lakh and Rs 25 lakh on Saturday and Sunday respectively from the Chennai box office. In total, the movie has collected Rs 83 lakh on its first weekend and is ahead in the race. On the other hand, Sangathamizhan collected around Rs 66 lakh from the first two days of run in Chennai.

      Sangatamizhan Leads On Saturday And Sunday

      However, the collection reports reveal that Sangathamizhan collected more than Action on Saturday and Sunday at the Chennai box office. On Sunday, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer collected around Rs 34 lakh, which is definitely a positive sign for the movie, especially considering that the film arrived a day later.

      Nevertheless, the upcoming weekdays will prove the actual winner of the race.

