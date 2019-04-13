Actor And Politician JK Rithesh Passes Away At 46

In an unfortunate development, actor-politician JK Rithesh passed away on Saturday (April 13, 2019) after suffering a cardiac arrest and this left his well-wishers in a state of shock. He is survived by his son and wife. As per initial reports, he complained of chest pain while campaigning in Ramanathapuram following which he was rushed to the nearest hospital. Despite their best efforts, those treating him failed to save his life.

Born in Sri Lanka in 1973, JK Rithesh moved to India at the age of 3 and settled down in Rameshwaram where he spent his formative years. He began his acting career with the 2007 release Kaanal Neer, directed by Chinni Jayanth. Thereafter, he acted in Naayagan and Pen Singam and tried consolidating his position in Kollywood.

Shortly thereafter, he ventured into politics and took a break from films. After a fairly eventful stint in politics, he returned to films with LKG which hit screens on February 22, 2019 and marked his first release in 10 years.

His death is a big loss for the film world as well as the political fraternity. We offer our condolences to his family members and hope that they stay strong in this difficult time.