Actor And Screenwriter Crazy Mohan Passes Away At 66

In an unfortunate development, popular screenwriter, playwright and actor 'Crazy' Mohan passed away in Chennai this Monday (June 10, 2019) shortly after suffering a heart attack. He was admitted to the city's Cauvery Hospital. The news of the 66-year-old's demise comes merely hours after the legendary Girish Karnad passed away in Bengaluru due to a prolonged illness at the age of 81, which makes things even more devastating.

Born as Mohan Rangachari, the engineer-turned-theatre-artiste was a part of 30 plays and worked on over 40 films. He had also written over 100 short stories and proved his mettle.

Crazy Mohan is perhaps best remembered for his movies with actor-director Kamal Haasan. Some of their most noted movies include Apoorva Sagodharargal (Appu Raja), Avvai Shanmughi, Vasool Raja MBBS, Micheal Madana Kama Rajan and Kadhala Kadhala.

As expected, Crazy Mohan's death left countless movie buffs and celebs in a state of shock. Reacting to his death, Siddharth said that he is irreplaceable.

"#CrazyMohan sir is no more. What a sad day for cinema, theatre, laughter and life. There will never be another like him. Prayers for his soul.Deepest condolences to the family. He was a huge part of our collective #Tamil consciousness and our ability to make or laugh at a joke.," tweeted the Aval star.

Calling him a genius, Khushboo offered her condolences to his family.

"News just coming in about the demise of #CrazyMohan .. they could not revive him very unfortunately.. a genius has left behind a legacy.. deepest condolences to his family.. may his soul rest in peace," added the actress.

Crazy Mohan's death is a big loss for the industry and we hope his near and dear ones stay strong in this difficult time.

