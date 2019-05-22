English
    Actress Sayyeshaa Pregnant With Her First Child? Deets Inside

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Nearly two months ago, young actress Sayyeshaa tied the knot with close friend Arya and added a new dimension to her life. The wedding, held according to Muslim traditions, proved to a memorable affair with several stars in attendance. Post the wedding, the two threw a reception bash which too proved to be a sweet and fun-filled affair. Now, the young lady is in the limelight for a surprising reason.

    You + me= ❤️😍😘👰 @aryaoffl #nightout#hubzy#iloveyou

    The buzz is that the Junga girl is pregnant with her first child and might share the good news soon. Sayyeshaa had recently made a lovely post on Instagram and it seems to have sparked the rumours. One is likely to get some clarity about this once  Sayyeshaa and Arya react to the rumours.

    Sayyeshaa

    Sayyeshaa and Arya first met on the sets of their 2018 release Ghajinikanth and fell in love in no time. The actress' mother soon became fond of the Yatchan hero and this paved the way for their marriage.

    On the work front, Sayyeshaa and Arya will be seen together in Kaappaan which features Suriya and Mollywood actor Mohanlal in the lead. The film, directed by KV Anand, is slated to release this August. Besides Kaappaan, 'Jammy' also has Magamuni in his kitty.

    Read more about: sayyeshaa arya
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 18:01 [IST]
