Adchithooku Video Song From Viswasam To Release At 7 PM; Will It Set New Records?

Video Song To Release This Evening

Well, the much-awaited video song of Adchithooku will be hitting the online circuits on January 23, 2019. Reportedly, the video song will be out at 7 PM and the audiences are eagerly awaiting for its grand arrival.

The Lyrical Video

The lyrical video of Adchithookku song was the first one to come out among all the songs and it is popular even now on YouTube. The song, which came out in the online circuits has already crossed the 20 Miliion views mark on YouTube and is still counting.

Thala Ajith In Full Form

Adchithooku song has Thala Ajith in full form and the song sequence did give a really good time for the audiences to enjoy in the theatres. It is definitely one among the most energetic songs from the movie.

Will The Video Song Set New Record?

It is a fact that Thala Ajith fans have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of this video song on the internet. Adchithooku video song is expected to go viral in no time and it has high chances to set some newer records on YouTube in terms of view count. Let us wait and see.