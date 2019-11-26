Adithya Varma Box Office Collections (4 Days): A Good Outing!

Adithya Varma, starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role did get a decent start at the box office with the movie registering promising numbers on day 1. Now, if the reports are to be believed, the Gireesaya directorial maintained decent momentum in the next two days as well in the major centres. According to the trade reports, Adithya Varma has already crossed the Rs 1 crore mark at the Chennai box office.

On its first day, the Dhruv Vikram starrer went on to collect around Rs 34 lakh. Reportedly, the film fetched over Rs 30 lakh on Saturday and Sunday as well and thus taking the first-weekend tally to Rs 98 lakh. Reportedly, the film turned out to be the top-performing movie at the Chennai box office in the past weekend by overtaking Frozen 2, which collected around Rs 91 lakh from the first 3 days.

However, the latest reports reveal that Adithya Varma reveals that the film faced a minor drop in its collections on Monday. Trade reports reveal that the movie fetched around Rs 12 lakh on its fourth day at the Chennai box office. Reportedly, the movie has collected Rs 1.10 lakh from, Chennai box office from four days of run. Nevertheless, Adithya Varma has turned out to be one among the best performing films of a debut hero in recent times.

The upcoming weekdays will be crucial for Adithya Varma and it will decide the future prospects of Adithya Varma at the box office. Reportedly, the movie has managed to make an impact in the A centres.

Meanwhile, a few reports doing the rounds reveal that Adithya Varma collected around Rs 2.4 crore on its first day at the Tamil Nadu box office. The film is said to have collected above Rs 2 crore in the next two days as well. However, no official announcement has come up regarding the collections.