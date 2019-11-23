Adithya Varma Box Office Collections (Day 1): Dhruv Vikram Starrer Gets A Good Start!

Adithya Varma has rightly turned out to be a grand debut for Dhruv Vikram. The film, which is the official Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, has left the viewers pretty much impressed. Moreover, the Gireesaaya directorial has also made a notable mark at the box office. According to trustable reports that have surfaced on social media, the Dhruv Vikram starrer has collected around Rs 34 lakh on its first day at the Tamil Nadu box office.

With such good collections, Adithya Varma has also turned out to be one a among the best openers for films featuring debut actors in the lead role. Reportedly, the film has been released in around 300 screens across Tamil Nadu. Adithya Varma has got a grand reception, especially in the urban centres and youth audiences have lapped up the movie. Reportedly, the film has turned out to be the topper at the Tamil Nadu box office by overtaking the releases of the previous week. The movie is expected to have collected in between Rs 3-5 crore on its opening day from Tamil Nadu box office. We have to wait for an official announcement to get a clear picture.

Meanwhile, Adithya Varma has been winning good reports from the audiences and critics alike. Dhruv Vikram's performance is being appreciated by one and all. The stage is perfectly set for the film to enjoy a long innings at the box office.

If reports are to be believed, the pre-booking for the shows on Saturday are pretty decent. Considering the reports that the film received on its first day, Adithya Varma is expected to maintain the same momentum at the box office on Saturday and Sunday as well. If everything goes well, the film is expected to go past the Rs 1-crore mark at the Chennai box office in its opening weekend itself.