    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Adithya Varma Box Office Collections (Day 1): Dhruv Vikram Starrer Gets A Good Start!

      By Staff
      |

      Adithya Varma has rightly turned out to be a grand debut for Dhruv Vikram. The film, which is the official Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, has left the viewers pretty much impressed. Moreover, the Gireesaaya directorial has also made a notable mark at the box office. According to trustable reports that have surfaced on social media, the Dhruv Vikram starrer has collected around Rs 34 lakh on its first day at the Tamil Nadu box office.

      Adithya Varma Box Office Collections (Day 1): Dhruv Vikram Starrer Gets A Good Start!

      With such good collections, Adithya Varma has also turned out to be one among the best openers for films featuring debut actors in the lead role. Reportedly, the movie has been released in around 300 screens across Tamil Nadu. Adithya Varma has got a grand reception, especially in the urban centres and youth audiences have lapped up the movie. Reportedly, the film has turned out to be the topper at the Tamil Nadu box office by overtaking the releases of the previous week. The movie is expected to have collected between Rs 3-5 crore on its opening day at the Tamil Nadu box office. We have to wait for an official announcement to get a clear picture.

      Meanwhile, Adithya Varma has been winning good reports from the audiences and critics alike. Dhruv Vikram's performance is being appreciated by one and all. The stage is perfectly set for the film to enjoy a long innings at the box office.

      If reports are to be believed, the pre-booking for the shows on Saturday are pretty decent. Considering the reports that the film received on its first day, Adithya Varma is expected to maintain the same momentum at the box office on Saturday and Sunday as well. If everything goes well, the film is expected to go past the Rs 1-crore mark at the Chennai box office in its opening weekend itself.

      Read more about: adithya varma dhruv vikram
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue