Adithya Varma Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Free Download
The eagerly awaited Adithya Varma, a remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, hit screens on Friday (November 23, 2019) and opened to a good response at the box office. The film, featuring debutant Dhruv Vikram in the lead, also managed to impress most critics with its intense presentation. Now, the Gireesaaya-directed romantic-drama has become a victim of piracy. In a shocking development, Adithya Varma has been leaked online by Tamilrockers for 'free download'. The leaked version reportedly features the 'original audio' and this has upset movie buffs.
The film has been shot against a decent budget and needs to do reasonably well over the weekend to have any chances of becoming a hit. As Adithya Varma has been leaked online, its collections might be affected big time.
Piracy is a heartless crime and cannot be accepted under any circumstances. Many feel that the authorities need to come up with stricter rules to combat the menace.
Meanwhile, Adithya Varma has taken social media by storm. Here, are the top Twitter reactions to the movie.
#AdithyaVarma - "Suffering is very personal and no one can share the pain" is one of the dialogue in the movie and thats what whole movie trying to show!
A very nice movie which plays on emotions & reactions! @DhruvVikram @chiyaanCVF@chiyanvikram
Congratulations #DhruvVikram Comparison with Dad, Comparision with the original film. It's an acid test and u showed the world that u have arrived truly. Whatte mind-blowing screen presence as #AdithyaVarma 👌
#AdithyaVarma #Dhruv👑
Solid debut for the young champ,
He is here to stay for sure💥
Screen Presence Resembles Vikram🤩Dubbing👌
Watched #AdithyaVarma Nothing here to compare this with Arjun Reddy.,Even though we know the story plot., In 2nd half #DhruvVikram performance alone makes us to sit and enjoy., A new star born., not like a debut movie.
(Social media posts have not been edited)