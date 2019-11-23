Adithya Varma Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Free Download

The eagerly awaited Adithya Varma, a remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, hit screens on Friday (November 23, 2019) and opened to a good response at the box office. The film, featuring debutant Dhruv Vikram in the lead, also managed to impress most critics with its intense presentation. Now, the Gireesaaya-directed romantic-drama has become a victim of piracy. In a shocking development, Adithya Varma has been leaked online by Tamilrockers for 'free download'. The leaked version reportedly features the 'original audio' and this has upset movie buffs.

The film has been shot against a decent budget and needs to do reasonably well over the weekend to have any chances of becoming a hit. As Adithya Varma has been leaked online, its collections might be affected big time.

Piracy is a heartless crime and cannot be accepted under any circumstances. Many feel that the authorities need to come up with stricter rules to combat the menace.

Meanwhile, Adithya Varma has taken social media by storm. Here, are the top Twitter reactions to the movie.