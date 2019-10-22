Adithya Varma Trailer: Dhruv Vikram Set To Impress Everyone; Here's What Audiences Have To Say!
Adithya Varma's trailer, which hit the online circuits at 11 AM today (October 22, 2019), has gained the attention of movie buffs. The film, which is the debut vehicle of Dhruv Vikram, looks like a solid and intense affair. The film, directed by Gireshayya, is the official remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, which was also later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh.
Dhruv Vikram looks pretty impressive in the shoes of Adithya Varma, a person with temperamental issues. Going by the trailer, it seems like the young actor has put in a very matured performance. The trailer has been cut well and is much similar to the Hindi and Telugu versions. In the Tamil version, the female protagonist has been named Meera. The music bits used in the trailer, especially the song sung by Sid Sriram, has struck an instant connect with the audiences. The audio of the film is also out now.
