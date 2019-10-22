Adithya Varma Trailer: Dhruv Vikram Set To Impress Everyone; Here's What Audiences Have To Say!

    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Adithya Varma's trailer, which hit the online circuits at 11 AM today (October 22, 2019), has gained the attention of movie buffs. The film, which is the debut vehicle of Dhruv Vikram, looks like a solid and intense affair. The film, directed by Gireshayya, is the official remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, which was also later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh.

      Dhruv Vikram looks pretty impressive in the shoes of Adithya Varma, a person with temperamental issues. Going by the trailer, it seems like the young actor has put in a very matured performance. The trailer has been cut well and is much similar to the Hindi and Telugu versions. In the Tamil version, the female protagonist has been named Meera. The music bits used in the trailer, especially the song sung by Sid Sriram, has struck an instant connect with the audiences. The audio of the film is also out now.

      Meanwhile, here are a few reactions to the trailer:

      Noor Magesh @NoorMagesh

      Noor Magesh @NoorMagesh

      Finally better version #ArjunReddy remake, congratulations @GIREESAAYA

      Fab job! You proved it again that you don't have to be

      winning dir to give kickass movie

      But I can still see @TheDeverakonda

      instead of #Dhruv Sorry bud

      Steve Moses @iamstevemoses

      Steve Moses @iamstevemoses

      Still I didn't watch #ArjunReddy & #KabirSingh but I want to watch #AdithyaVarma bcoz @DhruvVikram8

      Sharan Batsy ❤️ @sharankr

      Sharan Batsy ❤️ @sharankr

      Apart from comparisons, i can see his hardwork & change over

      ❤️

      Bit lighter tone but class apart

      @DhruvVikram8

      😎

      😍

      vintage #ChiyaanVikram

      #ArjunReddy

      #KabirSingh both had a flavor of its own which was good

      Now waiting for #AdithyaVarma

      CinemAwe @CinemAwe_

      CinemAwe @CinemAwe_

      Doesn't look as good and intense as #ArjunReddy but assures of a good outing for #DhruvVikram

      Kollycurry @filmsnut

      Kollycurry @filmsnut

      #AdithyaVarma trailer is good. Although originals are given the edge, I can see that #DhruvVikram's hostile attitude thats very close to #ChiyaanVikram of his early days.

      @PriyaAnand

      could have been the lead IMO.

      😌

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 17:38 [IST]
