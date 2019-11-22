    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Adithya Varma Twitter Review: Here’s What Audiences Feel About The Dhruv Vikram Starrer!

      By Staff
      |

      Adithya Varma, the debut vehicle of Dhruv Vikram, has arrived in theatres today amidst good expectations. It is the Tamil remake of one of the much-appreciated films of this decade, Arjun Reddy, and Tamil movie buffs have been waiting for Adithya Varma, which looks like a very solid and genuine remake. The trailer and teaser of the movie were heavily promising and increased the expectations on the movie, numerous folds. Banitha Sandhu essays the leading lady in this film, and Priya Anand too is a part of the star cast.

      Adithya Varma Twitter Review: Here’s What Audiences Feel About The Dhruv Vikram Starrer!

      Importantly, Adithya Varma, directed by Giresayya has turned out to be one of the biggest ever releases for a debut actor. This once again shows the good hype surrounding the movie. Twitter is sure to be abuzz with reviews and opinions surrounding Adithya Varma. Let us take a look at what social media users have got to say about the film.

      ᴋᴇᴛᴛᴀᴠᴀɴ ™ @_sarathy

      ᴋᴇᴛᴛᴀᴠᴀɴ ™ @_sarathy

      #AdithyaVarma Review from UAE:

      #DhruvVikram is simply superb and in full form on his debut. 🥳✌🏼

      Proud remake of #ArjunReddy. Kudos to

      @E4Emovies

      @e4echennai

      @cvsarathi

      @GIREESAAYA

      @BanitaSandhu

      is good and

      @PriyaAnand

      done an impressive cameo.

      @DhruvVikram8

      ❤️🙌🏼

      3.5/5

      Thalapathy @Sachingk1150

      Thalapathy @Sachingk1150

      #AdithyaVarma - 1st Half . Perfectly Executed Remake 💯 #DhruvVikram - THE PERFORMER 🔥👌 Straight away Steals the Show.. Will be BEST DEBUT FILM For Any Actor in Recent Time ..

      @DhruvVikram8

      Ⓒⓗⓘⓨⓐⓐⓝ 🅳🅰🆅🅸🅳 @KadaramKondam

      Ⓒⓗⓘⓨⓐⓐⓝ 🅳🅰🆅🅸🅳 @KadaramKondam

      #AdithyaVarma 1st Half Review:

      DhruvVikram is impressive He is here to stay

      BanitaSandhu shows her acting prowess in the pre-interval confrontation scene

      1st half superb 😍👌

      𝚃𝙷𝙰𝙻𝙰 சஞ்ஜய்👉ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ @sanjay25620445

      𝚃𝙷𝙰𝙻𝙰 சஞ்ஜய்👉ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ @sanjay25620445

      #AdithyaVarma 1st half -

      @DhruvVikram8

      #DhruvVikram Powerful performance outpaced the original version. There are many jaw dropping moments will make you to think that, is that really a debutant movie of him ? Hands down, best ever debutant movie of any Kollywood hero ever had.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

      Read more about: adithya varma dhruv vikram
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue