Adithya Varma Twitter Review: Here’s What Audiences Feel About The Dhruv Vikram Starrer!

Adithya Varma, the debut vehicle of Dhruv Vikram, has arrived in theatres today amidst good expectations. It is the Tamil remake of one of the much-appreciated films of this decade, Arjun Reddy, and Tamil movie buffs have been waiting for Adithya Varma, which looks like a very solid and genuine remake. The trailer and teaser of the movie were heavily promising and increased the expectations on the movie, numerous folds. Banitha Sandhu essays the leading lady in this film, and Priya Anand too is a part of the star cast.

Importantly, Adithya Varma, directed by Giresayya has turned out to be one of the biggest ever releases for a debut actor. This once again shows the good hype surrounding the movie. Twitter is sure to be abuzz with reviews and opinions surrounding Adithya Varma. Let us take a look at what social media users have got to say about the film.

ᴋᴇᴛᴛᴀᴠᴀɴ ™ @_sarathy #AdithyaVarma Review from UAE: #DhruvVikram is simply superb and in full form on his debut. 🥳✌🏼 Proud remake of #ArjunReddy. Kudos to @E4Emovies @e4echennai @cvsarathi @GIREESAAYA @BanitaSandhu is good and @PriyaAnand done an impressive cameo. @DhruvVikram8 ❤️🙌🏼 3.5/5 Thalapathy @Sachingk1150 #AdithyaVarma - 1st Half . Perfectly Executed Remake 💯 #DhruvVikram - THE PERFORMER 🔥👌 Straight away Steals the Show.. Will be BEST DEBUT FILM For Any Actor in Recent Time .. @DhruvVikram8 Ⓒⓗⓘⓨⓐⓐⓝ 🅳🅰🆅🅸🅳 @KadaramKondam #AdithyaVarma 1st Half Review: DhruvVikram is impressive He is here to stay BanitaSandhu shows her acting prowess in the pre-interval confrontation scene 1st half superb 😍👌 𝚃𝙷𝙰𝙻𝙰 சஞ்ஜய்👉ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ @sanjay25620445 #AdithyaVarma 1st half - @DhruvVikram8 #DhruvVikram Powerful performance outpaced the original version. There are many jaw dropping moments will make you to think that, is that really a debutant movie of him ? Hands down, best ever debutant movie of any Kollywood hero ever had.

