After Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Vanitha Vijayakumar To Be Seen In Chandralekha!

Vanitha Vijayakumar was one among the prominent contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, which concluded a month ago. Now, Vanitha is all set to make her mini-screen debut with the popular serial Chandralekha aired on Sun TV. The actress herself announced the same on her social media handles.

"A new day, a new start, life goes on with #positivity and never giving up. #Deepavali a festival celebrating destroying evil in this world.lets hope and pray for #newbeginnings. may God bless us all and keep our children safe," (sic) Vanitha penned on Twitter while sharing a promo of the serial.

However, nothing much has been revealed about Vanitha's role in Chandralekha. The sudden announcement has come in as a surprise to the viewers of the serial. Going by the video, it is to be believed that she might be seen in a cameo that brings a twist in the narrative. Shwetha, Nagashri, Jai Dhanush, Meenakumari, Niharika, etc., play important roles in this television serial. Interestingly, Vanitha's debut in Kollywood was also titled Chandralekha. In one of the videos, Vanitha herself has referred to this interesting coincidence. Rumour has it that the episodes featuring the actress will be aired from today onwards.

Vanitha's popularity increased among the television audiences after her stint at Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. She entered the house as one among the prominent contestants. However, the actress had to bow out of the house a few weeks later after she was nominated by most contestants and later, lost the public mandate. Nevertheless, Vanitha made a power-packed re-entry as a wild-card entrant after the completion of 50 days. Later, she was once again evicted by the end of the 11th week.