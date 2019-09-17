After Refusing To Promote Sye Raa, Nayanthara Agrees To Attend Bigil Audio Launch

Actress Nayanthara, who is not in favour of promoting her films, has reportedly agreed to break her rules and attend Bigil audio launch. 'Thalaivi' apparently decided to make an exception for the Vijay starrer as she shares a good rapport with Atlee, who directed her in Raja Rani. The general feeling is that Nayan's association with Bigil's promotions has the potential to add a new dimension to the buzz surrounding the movie.

Interestingly, a few days ago, it was reported that Nayanthara had refused to promote her Tollywood biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy despite numerous requests from producer Ram Charan. As such, her decision to promote Bigil might upset 'Mega' fans big time, creating an issue for her in the long run.

Meanwhile, Bigil has already grabbed plenty of attention on social media for all the right reasons, and this indicates that fans are quite excited about the movie. The film, touted to be a sports-drama, features Vijay in the role of a soccer coach and revolves around women empowerment. Unlike Mersal and Sarkar, it is unlikely to have any political references. However, it'll feature quite a few powerful punch dialogues, which might help it click with the masses.

Bigil marks Vijay's third consecutive collaboration with ace music director AR Rahman, which is one of its biggest highlights. 'Singappenney' and 'Verithanam' songs have clicked with fans, proving that ARR is back in top form. Bigil is slated to hit screens this Diwali.

Coming back to Nayanthara, she will next be seen in Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Tollywood legend Chiranjeevi. She has Rajinikanth's Darbar, slated to arrive in theatres this Pongal/Sankranti, in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Netrikkan', produced by her rumoured beau and promising filmmaker Vignesh Shivn.

Source: Indiaglitz