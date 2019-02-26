After Viswasam & Petta, It Is This Tamil Movie In The Box Office Chart Of 2019!
Viswasam and Petta have given a befitting start to 2019 with both the films enjoying big successes at the box office. With two big blockbusters in the very first month of the year, Kollywood has had a joyous time. Meanwhile, a host of other promising films also followed these two big movies with February witnessing a whole lot of releases. LKG, the RJ Balaji starrer was one among those Tamil movies and it graced the big screens on February 22, 2019. Now, it seems like this well-appreciated film has indeed bagged a big record. Read on to know more about this.
Next only To Viswasam And Petta
LKG enjoyed a good opening in the theatres. Now, according to the latest reports that have been doing the rounds, LKG is next only to Viswasam and Petta in terms of opening weekend collections at the box office.
At The Chennai Box Office
According to the reports, the film has enjoyed a solid opening at the Chennai box office. If reports are to be believed, the film has minted around Rs 1.38 crore from the first three days of its run at the Chennai box office.
Viswasam And Petta
Viswasam and Petta, the two films that released on the same day had enjoyed a fabulous opening in the theatres. Despite the competition, both the movies fared well to fetch supreme collections during the opening weekend.
A Good Response To LKG
LKG has seemingly won the love of the audiences and the reviews for the film are also largely positive. According to the reports, the film is doing a good business at the US box office as well. Reportedly, the film has already gone past the USD 50K mark, which is indeed a big achievement.
(Source: Onlykollywood.com)