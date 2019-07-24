Agalaathey Song: Nerkonda Paarvai's Next Single To Release At 6 PM!

Ajith fans have much to be happy about as the big star's upcoming film Nerkonda Paarvai will be releasing in the theatres on August 8, 2019. It is a mammoth movie with equally big expectations bestowed on it.

Meanwhile, the makers of Nerkonda Paarvai are all set to offer a special gift by unveiling the 'Agalaathey' song, which will be the second single to be released by the team. Reportedly, the song will be released at 6 PM through Zee Music South YouTube Channel.

Agalaathey is a melodious number and it has been set to tune by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Reportedly, the song revolves around the characters played by Ajith and Vidya Balan in the movie. Agalaathey has husband-wife relationship as the core backdrop.

Team Nerkonda Paarvai has also released a new poster of the movie in connection with the release of the song. Through the poster, the makers have unveiled Vidya Balan's look from the movie. Nerkonda Paarvai marks Vidya Balan's debut in Tamil cinema and the reports suggest that the actress herself has dubbed for her character in the film.

Earlier, the makers of the film had released the first single from the movie, which had emerged as a huge success. The song 'Vaanil Irul' had hit the online circuits on June 27, 2019, and the song sung by Dhee was a captivating number. Later, the team came up with Nerkonda Paarvai theme song, which released on July 20, 2019. This one emerged as a bigger success with lyrical video crossing 1.7 million views within a very short span of time. Now, Agalaathey is also expected to fetch a good number of views in the days to come.

Nerkonda Paarvai has been directed by popular filmmaker H Vinoth and the Thala Ajith movie is the remake of the Bollywood movie Pink. Along with Ajith Kumar and Vidya Balan, the film also features Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, etc., in important roles.