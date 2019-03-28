English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Airaa Movie Review: Live Updates About The Nayanthara Starrer

    By Staff
    |

    The year 2018 was a pretty good one for 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as she delivered three consecutive hits and proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. She started off the year with Jai Simha which hit screens during Sankranthi and fared bêtter than expected. Thereafter, she hit the jackpot with Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal which hit screens in quick succession.

    The year 2019 too started on a good note as Viswasam opened to a good response at the ticket window and emerged as a runaway hit. Now, 'Thalaivi' is back with her latest movie Airaa which is slated to hit screens to today (March 28, 2019).

    The film, touted to be a horror-thriller, features Nayan in a double role and this is its USP. Airaa, directed by Srajun, has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this might help it get a good opening.

    The first shows of Airaa are set to begin and here is the live review. Stay tuned

    Meanwhile, here are some of the key talking points about Airaa.

    A Nayanthara Show All The Way

    The trailer suggests that Airaa is a Nayanthara show all the way. As the Aramm actress plays two different characters in Airaa, it is likely to give her an excellent platform to showcase her range as a performer and impress fans once again.

    A Big Achievement

    Airaa has 5 AM shows in certain centres and this proves that Nayanthara is one of the most reputed brands in Kollywood. She is, however, not the first actress to get this honour. Previously, Oviya got early morning shows for her adult-comedy 90 ML which released On March 1, 2019

    Airaa Goes To Amazon Prime

    Airaa's digital rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime for a decent amount which has added to the buzz surrounding the film. Given Nayanthara's popularity, the film has the potential to do well on the platform and reach a wider audience.

    Will Nayanthara Beat Vijay Sethupathi?

    In 2017, Nayanthara's Dora was crushed by the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Kavan and this proved to be a setback for the ‘Lady Superstar'. Airaa is set to clash at the box office with Super Deluxe which hits screens on March 29, 2019. As Nayan is currently in top form, she might be able to beat ‘Makkal Selvan' and put the Dora fiasco behind her

    Read more about: airaa nayanthara
    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 1:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue