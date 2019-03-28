Airaa Movie Review: Live Updates About The Nayanthara Starrer

The year 2018 was a pretty good one for 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as she delivered three consecutive hits and proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. She started off the year with Jai Simha which hit screens during Sankranthi and fared bêtter than expected. Thereafter, she hit the jackpot with Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal which hit screens in quick succession.

The year 2019 too started on a good note as Viswasam opened to a good response at the ticket window and emerged as a runaway hit. Now, 'Thalaivi' is back with her latest movie Airaa which is slated to hit screens to today (March 28, 2019).

The film, touted to be a horror-thriller, features Nayan in a double role and this is its USP. Airaa, directed by Srajun, has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this might help it get a good opening.

The first shows of Airaa are set to begin and here is the live review.

Nayanthara is the heart and soul of Airaa and has done full justice to the difficult role.

The scary sequences in Airaa have been executed reasonably well.

The flashback scenes in Airaa are promising but the execution is lacklustre.

All in all, Airaa should click with Nayan fans.

Meanwhile, here are some of the key talking points about Airaa.