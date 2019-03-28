Airaa Movie Review: Live Updates About The Nayanthara Starrer
The year 2018 was a pretty good one for 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as she delivered three consecutive hits and proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. She started off the year with Jai Simha which hit screens during Sankranthi and fared bêtter than expected. Thereafter, she hit the jackpot with Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal which hit screens in quick succession.
The year 2019 too started on a good note as Viswasam opened to a good response at the ticket window and emerged as a runaway hit. Now, 'Thalaivi' is back with her latest movie Airaa which is slated to hit screens to today (March 28, 2019).
The film, touted to be a horror-thriller, features Nayan in a double role and this is its USP. Airaa, directed by Srajun, has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this might help it get a good opening.
Meanwhile, here are some of the key talking points about Airaa.
A Nayanthara Show All The Way
The trailer suggests that Airaa is a Nayanthara show all the way. As the Aramm actress plays two different characters in Airaa, it is likely to give her an excellent platform to showcase her range as a performer and impress fans once again.
A Big Achievement
Airaa has 5 AM shows in certain centres and this proves that Nayanthara is one of the most reputed brands in Kollywood. She is, however, not the first actress to get this honour. Previously, Oviya got early morning shows for her adult-comedy 90 ML which released On March 1, 2019
Airaa Goes To Amazon Prime
Airaa's digital rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime for a decent amount which has added to the buzz surrounding the film. Given Nayanthara's popularity, the film has the potential to do well on the platform and reach a wider audience.
Will Nayanthara Beat Vijay Sethupathi?
In 2017, Nayanthara's Dora was crushed by the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Kavan and this proved to be a setback for the ‘Lady Superstar'. Airaa is set to clash at the box office with Super Deluxe which hits screens on March 29, 2019. As Nayan is currently in top form, she might be able to beat ‘Makkal Selvan' and put the Dora fiasco behind her