    Airaa Twitter Review: Here Is What The Fans Feel About Nayanthara’s Movie

    Nayanthara, the undisputed 'Lady Superstar' of Kollywood, had a terrific 2018 and proved her mettle. She started off the year with Jai Simha which emerged as a hit despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. Thereafter, she delivered back-to-back hits with Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal and crushed all competition. The year 2019 too began on a terrific note for her as Viswasam emerged as the big winner of the Pongal season and beat Petta. Now, Nayan is back with Airaa.

    The film, touted to be a horror-thriller, features 'Thalaivi' in two different looks/roles and this is its big USP. The film has created a good amount of buzz owing to its awesome trailer and this might help it do well at the box office.

    Airaa

    Airaa, directed by Srajun, will hit theatres today (March 28, 2019) and its first shows are set to get underway.

    Stay tuned for the Airaa Twitter review.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 5:30 [IST]
