Airaa Twitter Review: Here Is What The Fans Feel About Nayanthara’s Movie
Nayanthara, the undisputed 'Lady Superstar' of Kollywood, had a terrific 2018 and proved her mettle. She started off the year with Jai Simha which emerged as a hit despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. Thereafter, she delivered back-to-back hits with Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal and crushed all competition. The year 2019 too began on a terrific note for her as Viswasam emerged as the big winner of the Pongal season and beat Petta. Now, Nayan is back with Airaa.
The film, touted to be a horror-thriller, features 'Thalaivi' in two different looks/roles and this is its big USP. The film has created a good amount of buzz owing to its awesome trailer and this might help it do well at the box office.
Airaa, directed by Srajun, will hit theatres today (March 28, 2019) and its first shows are set to get underway.
Here is the Airaa Twitter review.
#AiraaReview Technically a very good film which shows decent scary touches in the 1st half followed by impactful emotional shades in the later part. Dir
@sarjun34 is definitely appreciated for offering a Extreme strong & Meaty roles to #Nayanthara 👌
A few situations in the latter are interesting in #Airaa. Loved the restaurant scene where #Nayanthara (Bhavani) meets #Kalaiyarasan (Amudhan). Wish at least the flashback was impactful as it portrayed an innocent life who is continuously bashed by her family members.
#Airaa Bhavani #Nayanthara is just amazing as Bhavani and the performance will be remembered for a long time ! #LadySuperstar #AiraaFromToday
#airaa #review the second half comes with a slow flashback. The #thriller was not as expected. #butterflyeffect was worth a mention. As usual #nayantara graces the scene with her acting. Director has given a equal screenplay for @KalaiActor