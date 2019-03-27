Airaa Vs Super Deluxe: Nayanthara Set To Score A Big Win Over Vijay Sethupathi; Details Inside

English
    Nayanthara, the resident 'Lady Superstar' of Tamil cinema, is currently gearing up for the release of Airaa which is one of the big 'heroine-centric' movies of the year. The film, directed by Sarjun KM, is a horror-thriller and features the charismatic lady in a double role. Airaa, set to hit screens on Thursday (March 28, 2019), has already created a good amount of buzz amongst fans due to its gripping trailer which might help it do well at the box office.

    Interestingly, the Thiagarajan Kumararaja-directed Super Deluxe is slated to release on March 29, 2019. As expected, this clash has created a great deal of buzz in the industry. While both films seem to be promising, it is Airaa that has the odds on favourite in this box office battle.

    Super Deluxe Is NOT A Vijay Sethupathi Movie

    Airaa, featuring 'Thalaivi' in two different roles, is a Nayanthara show all the way and promises to be a treat for her fans. On the other hand, Super Dexule is not really a Vijay Sethupathi movie. As reported earlier, VJS has a 40-minute role in the nearly three-hour-long movie which is bound to be a disappointment to his fans.

    The Family Audience Is With Nayanthara

    Airaa, featuring a good mix of horror and comedy, is likely to be the first choice of the family audience and the younger generation alike. However, the same can't be said about Super Deluxe as it features plenty of strong language and was passed with an 'A' certificate. As the family audience can make or break a film, Super Deluxe might find it hard to cope with Airaa.

    Runtime

    Super Deluxe, with a runtime of around three hours, has the potential to drag a bit if the director fails to come up with a captivating narrative. Airaa, with a shorter runtime, is likely to be a safer and crisper experience for fans.

    It's Payback Time

    In 2017, 'Makkal Selvan' had crushed Nayanthara when Kavan clashed at the box office with Dora. Now, two years later, Nayanthara is a bigger brand than before and has proved that she can carry a film on her own. As such, she is now in a position to return the favour and get payback.

