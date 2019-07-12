Aishwarya Dutta And Yashika Anand's New Video Turns Controversial; Netizens Lash Out At Them!

Aishwarya Dutta and Yashika Anand might have failed to win the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 but their stint on the show has only shot their fame to unseen heights. Both these actresses still hold a decent fan base and the number of followers that they have on social media is on the higher side.

Both these celebrities struck a good rapport between them during their 100 days stay at the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. They remained the best of friends throughout the season and they share the same cordial relationship even after coming out of the house. Many a time, they were seen hanging out and their friendship pictures went viral on social media.

Now, Aishwarya Dutta and Yashika Anand are back in the news again. Most recently, the two popular celebrities had done a Facebook LIVE on the special occasion of celebrating their friendship. They remembered that it has been one year since they had met each other inside the Bigg Boss Tamil house and conveyed their love to the audiences through this video. They could be seen in a party mood while celebrating their first anniversary of friendship and could be seen extremely expressive about their fondness for each other.

However, this video has hit a controversy. The netizens aren't seemingly impressed with the same. Some of the audiences have even lashed out at the celebrities asking them whether they were drunk. Comments have been flowing in connection with the video on YouTube. The dressing of the Bigg Boss Tamil celebrities too has been questioned by some.

As far as films are concerned, Aishwarya Dutta has good projects in the lineup. Kettavanu Per Edutha Nallavanda is one among them. Aleka, Kanni Theevu etc., are some of the other projects of the popular actress. For Yasika Anand, there is the movie Odavum Mudiyatha Olikkavum Mudiyatha, in which she will be seen essaying the leading lady. She also has the film Zombie in the pipeline, which features Yogi Babu in the lead role.