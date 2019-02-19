Aishwarya Rajesh Looks 'Most Desirable' In These Stunning Photos

It is no secret Aishwarya Rajesh is one of the most charismatic and talented actresses in the Tamil film industry today. The powerhouse performer has carved a niche for herself in the industry owing to her classy looks, effective performances, daring nature and enviable body of work. During her eventful career, the bindass lady has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and proved that she is a top star in her own right.

Now, Aishwarya is in the limelight for an awesome reason. The Vada Chennai star has been named the 'Most Desirable Woman' of 2018 by a leading daily. She has secured the top position beating the likes of Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh and proved her pedigree.

With the 'Chennai Ponnu' ruling hearts, here are some marvellous photos of the young diva.