Aishwarya Rajesh Looks 'Most Desirable' In These Stunning Photos

    It is no secret Aishwarya Rajesh is one of the most charismatic and talented actresses in the Tamil film industry today. The powerhouse performer has carved a niche for herself in the industry owing to her classy looks, effective performances, daring nature and enviable body of work. During her eventful career, the bindass lady has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and proved that she is a top star in her own right.

    Now, Aishwarya is in the limelight for an awesome reason. The Vada Chennai star has been named the 'Most Desirable Woman' of 2018 by a leading daily. She has secured the top position beating the likes of Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh and proved her pedigree.

    With the 'Chennai Ponnu' ruling hearts, here are some marvellous photos of the young diva.

    Stunning!

    Aishwarya Rajesh looks absolutely stunning in this classy click, carrying off the traditional look with ease. Her confident body language adds a new dimension to her appearance.

    All Smiles

    The Saamy 2 actress' sweet and cute smile is the highlight of this click. It is bound to make countless young men go weak in the knees. She sure knows how to make an impact and steal the show.

    Traditional Beauty

    Here is another priceless click of Aishwarya in a traditional look. Her dreamy expression work wonders for her look and up its recall value in a big way. It seems that elegance is her middle name.

    In Boss Mode

    Aishwarya is seen in 'boss mode' here. Her confident expressions and cool body language are the biggest highlights of the snap. Her swag is bound to make several hearts skip a beat.

    On The Work Front

    2018 was a pretty good year for the lovely lady. She received rave reviews for her performance in Vada Chennai and also made a solid impact with Kanaa. At present, she has Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram in her kitty. Directed by Gautham Menon, the film is likely to release sometime this year.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 17:25 [IST]
