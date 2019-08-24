Aishwarya Rajesh Quits Indian 2 Due To Date Issues

Noted actress Aishwarya Rajesh was recently roped in to play a key role in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, in surprising turn of events, the 'Chennai Ponnu' has opted out of the project and left those associated with the movie in a state of shock. Confirming the same, Aishwarya told a magazine that she decided to quit Indian 2 due to 'date issues'.

"I had call sheet problems and could not accommodate the dates the production house wanted for Indian 2," said Aishwarya.

Aishwarya has reportedly been replaced by Priya Bhavani Shankar, best known for her role in Kadaikutty Singam. The Saamy 2 actress is considered to be one of the finest young performers in Kollywood. As such, many feel that she would have added a new dimension to Indian 2, which makes her exit from the movie rather unfortunate.

Indian 2, directed by ace filmmaker S Shankar, is one of the biggest movies of Kamal Haasan' career and this has helped it grab plenty of attention. The film, a sequel to the 1996 Indian (Hindustani in Hindi), is touted to be a vigilante-drama that revolves around the common man's fight against corruption. Unlike the first part, Indian 2 is likely to have plenty of political references.

Indian 2 features Rakul Preet and Kajal Aggarwal as the leading ladies and marks their first collaboration with Kamal Haasan. Actors Siddharth and Vivekh too are a part of the cast. While AR Rahman had composed music for Indian, Anirudh Ravichander is doing the honours for Indian 2.

Coming back to Aishwarya, she is currently in the limelight due to Kousalya Krishnamurthy that hit screens on Friday (August 23, 2019). The film, a remake of Kanaa, features her in the role of a cricketer. She currently has the delayed Dhruva Natchathiram in her kitty, which has her paired opposite Vikram.

So, did Aiswarya make a mistake by opting out of Indian 2? Comments, please!