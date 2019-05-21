English
    Aishwarya Rajesh Stuns Everyone With Her Revelation About A Superstar Movie; Deets Inside!

    By Manu
    |

    Aishwarya Rajesh is a highly-talented actress who could portray any kind of role with ease. The actress has stunned the audiences over and again with her powerful portrayals of characters in films.

    Within a short span of time, Aishwarya Rajesh has had a number of films in her filmography. In 2018 itself, she was seen in a good number of movies. In one of the recent interviews, she had come up with a revelation regarding Saamy Square, which was one of the major films of the past year.

    Aishwarya Rajesh Stuns Everyone With Her Revelation About A Superstar Movie; Deets Inside!

    The Vikram starrer had featured Aishwarya Rajesh in a small yet important role. She had appeared as Bhuvana, who is Aarusaamy's wife. She opened up that Saamy Square was a film that she didn't want to do "[Saamy 2] was not a film I wanted to do. I only agreed because I was personally requested. Nobody else was interested in playing the character of Bhuvana," she reportedly said regarding her role in Saamy Square.

    Interestingly, Trisha was the first choice for that particular role as she had essayed the same in the prequel. However, she pulled out of Saamy Square owing to creative differences with the team. Saamy Square, directed by Hari was the sequel to the 2003 superhit movie Saamy.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 14:52 [IST]
