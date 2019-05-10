Aishwarya Rajesh To Tie The Knot With A Co-star Soon? Deets Inside

There's no denying that the charming and talented Aishwarya Rajesh is one of the most loved and sought-after young ladies in Kollywood today. A gifted performer, she has made a name in the industry due to her awesome looks, powerful screen presence, outspoken nature and remarkable body of work. During her career, the 'most desirable' lady has worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry and proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some big news for Aishwarya Rajesh's fans.

The buzz is that the 29-year-old beauty is set to tie the knot soon and begin a new chapter in life. According to reports, the Vada Chennai star plans to marry a young actor who acted with her in one of her recent movies. This is a developing situation and one might get some clarity on it in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya is currently going through a terrific phase on the professional front. She was last seen in the sports-drama Kanaa which fared better than expected. The film, produced by Sivakarthikeyan, featured the 'Chennai Ponnu' in the role of a cricketer and helped her showcase her abilities as a performer.

At present, she has the Gautham Vasudev Menon-directed Dhruva Natchathiram, Idam Porul Yaeval and SK 16 in her kitty.

Source: Sakshi