English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Aishwarya Rajesh Was Cheated On By Her Boyfriend! Shocking Revelations About Her Love Life

    By Staff
    |

    Actress Aishwarya Rajesh is one of the most popular and talented young stars in the Tamil film industry today. The competent and versatile performer has managed to win the love of numerous fans owing to her traditional looks, bold nature and striking personality. The young lady has never hesitated to experiment with her roles and this has helped her evolve as a performer big time. Now, Aishwarya is in the limelight for a shocking reason.

    Aishwarya Rajesh

    During a recent interaction with the media, the Vada Chennai actress spoke about her personal life and made a few big revelations. She said that she was madly in love with a guy during her intermediate days. Their relationship was going strong, however, they broke up when he cheated on her.

    Aishwarya went on to add that sometime after the shocking incident, she found love again. However, according to her, the relationship did not work out. Calling herself unlucky in love, she revealed that it takes her time to recover from breakups.

    On a related note, 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for Aishwarya as Saamy Square failed to live up to expectations while Vada Chennai emerged as a big winner. She also received praise for her performance in the sports-drama Kanaa.

    At present, she has Gautham Vasudev Menon's spy-thriller Dhruva Natchathiram in her kitty.

    Source: Filmibeat Tamil

    Read more about: aishwarya rajesh
    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 18:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue