Aishwarya Rajesh Was Cheated On By Her Boyfriend! Shocking Revelations About Her Love Life

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh is one of the most popular and talented young stars in the Tamil film industry today. The competent and versatile performer has managed to win the love of numerous fans owing to her traditional looks, bold nature and striking personality. The young lady has never hesitated to experiment with her roles and this has helped her evolve as a performer big time. Now, Aishwarya is in the limelight for a shocking reason.

During a recent interaction with the media, the Vada Chennai actress spoke about her personal life and made a few big revelations. She said that she was madly in love with a guy during her intermediate days. Their relationship was going strong, however, they broke up when he cheated on her.

Aishwarya went on to add that sometime after the shocking incident, she found love again. However, according to her, the relationship did not work out. Calling herself unlucky in love, she revealed that it takes her time to recover from breakups.

On a related note, 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for Aishwarya as Saamy Square failed to live up to expectations while Vada Chennai emerged as a big winner. She also received praise for her performance in the sports-drama Kanaa.

At present, she has Gautham Vasudev Menon's spy-thriller Dhruva Natchathiram in her kitty.

Source: Filmibeat Tamil