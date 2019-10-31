Ajay Gnanamuthu Warns Vikram Against Interfering With His Working Style?

Vikram, one of the biggest names in Kollywood, is working on a film with director Ajay Gnanamuthu and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst moviegoers. Now, here is some surprising news for 'Chiyaan' fans. According to Valai Pechu, the Saamy hero recently gave a few suggestions to the young filmmaker, hoping to improve the final output. Surprisingly, Ajay Gnanamuthu refused to take his inputs and urged him to refrain from interfering with his working style.

The report further states that Vikram ultimately decided to fulfil Ajay Gnanamuthu's request as he was quite impressed with a train sequence, which is likely to be an important part of the movie. It seems that the Demonte Colony helmer has something special up his sleeve.

In case, you did not know, Vikram and Ajay Gnanamuthu's movie is touted to an action-packed affair that features the mass hero in an intense new avatar. The buzz is that KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty will be playing the female lead in the movie. Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar was originally supposed to play a key role in the film, however, she is no longer associated with the movie.

Interestingly, Vikram was last seen in the Kamal Haasan-produced Kadaram Kondan, which did reasonably well at the box office, The film, directed by Rajesh M Selva, also starred Akshara Haasan and Nassar's son, Abi Hassan. On the other hand, Ajay Gnanamuthu's last film Imaikkaa Nodigal fared better than expected, receiving favourable reviews from all quarters. As such, both men are in form and this might help their movie.

So, are you looking forward to Vikram and Ajay Gnanamuthu's movie? Comments, please!